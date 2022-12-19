peloton

A Peloton stationary bike for sale at the company's showroom in Dedham, Mass.

 Adam Glanzman/Adam Glanzman

The home-fitness streamer Peloton Interactive has promised to crack down on spam accounts featuring explicit images in their user display fields.

"Today, Peloton is taking active action against accounts being intentionally created with inappropriate content, including explicit imagery in their profile picture," the company wrote in an emailed statement to members. The statement said that such images directly violate the company's terms of service, and that it's working to block the accounts. Members are encouraged to report usernames that violate the terms of service to the company.

