Peloton Interactive will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies.
The changes, which the company disclosed Friday in a memo to employees, also includes gradually closing many of its retail showrooms — a process that will get underway next year. It's the most wide-ranging shake-up yet under Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy, a tech veteran who took the helm in February.
Peloton is hoping to turn around a business that had thrived during the early days of the pandemic but suffered a punishing slowdown in the past year. Sales are declining, losses are mounting, and the company's stock price is down nearly 90% over the past 12 months. The latest moves are an attempt to reinvigorate sales, boost efficiency and restore some of Peloton's former cachet.
"We have to make our revenues stop shrinking and start growing again," McCarthy said in the memo provided to Bloomberg, adding that the changes are essential to making Peloton cash-flow positive again. "Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life."
