Peloton Interactive will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies.

The changes, which the company disclosed Friday in a memo to employees, also includes gradually closing many of its retail showrooms — a process that will get underway next year. It's the most wide-ranging shake-up yet under Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy, a tech veteran who took the helm in February.

