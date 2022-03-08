Partners In Care, a leading provider of end-of-life care in Central Oregon, is getting a major upgrade. The Bend-based hospice care provider is putting the finishing touches on a brand new, state-of-the-art care facility that will double the capacity of the current unit.
Come early April the hospice service will unveil its new facility, a stunning care center that features large windows, cozy gathering spaces, spacious patient suites, and carefully manicured outdoor spaces. It also marks a fitting moment for a changing of the guard as current chief executive Eric Alexander steps down from the top spot.
Partners In Care is just one of three such facilities in Oregon, the other two are in Eugene and Albany. As such, the organization plays a critical role for Oregonians living east of the Cascades, caring for end-of-life patients during an emotional, challenging time for their families.
The campus expansion — including the new 14,600 square foot hospice house, a parking lot, and remodel of the current 14,000 square foot building — will total $14.7 million. The new 12-suite facility should go a long way in helping the organization meet the needs of Central Oregon’s growing population. The current building, in use since 2003, has just six beds.
Located in Northeast Bend just north of St. Charles Bend, the hospice house is designed to offer a peaceful, home-like environment where families can be present when close relatives who need care are nearing the end of their life. The average stay in the facility is five days.
“Once the family gets rested, the patient can go back to be with the family in their home,” said Erik Alexander, 78, the chief executive of Partners In Care.
Alexander, who plans to retire at the end of this month, described the new facility as a “beautiful iconic building,” that will care for people in a home-like setting.
“What we have built and will present to people is something that doesn’t look like a hospital although it is, licensed as a specialty hospital. It’s just a beautiful building inside and out, it has been described by people as a building set in a garden.”
Bend-based DKA Architecture & Design served as lead architect on the project, along with ALSC Architecture from Spokane. Half of the funds needed to build the facility came from grants and donations made mostly by Central Oregonians. Over $6 million has been raised to date, said Marlene Carlson, director of development and communications for Partners In Care.
The facility is indeed striking, looking more like a contemporary private home than a medical clinic. A centerpiece is a double-sided fireplace in the great room, with a large family dining room on one side and a comfortable seating area on the other.
Walk a little further into the facility and visitors will find sun-lit alcoves and a chapel room available for quiet contemplation. The suites face a wooded yard where birds are attracted to feeders. A children’s play area in the back features fallen logs and a rope swing.
The building currently used for care still has some life in it as well and will be repurposed as office space for Partners In Care staff. In addition to running the hospice house, Partners In Care also conducts in-home care for patients across the region, from Gilchrist to Madras.
The organization, which specializes in palliative care and grief support, includes over 200 staff and 150 volunteers. For the 16 years that he worked there, Alexander said he has gotten to know many of them. Upon retirement, he leaves the organization in the hands of Greg Hagfors, who takes over on April 11.
Hagfors has been working in healthcare management for 25 years in Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon. He previously served as chief executive officer of Bend Memorial Clinic (now Summit Healthcare) from 2011 to 2016. His most recent role has been managing director of Castling Partners, a Minnesota-based health care advisory firm.
Hagfors said in a statement he is excited to have the opportunity to work with Partners In Care and appreciates the hard work that went into completing the new facility where he will start working.
“The new Hospice House at Partners In Care demonstrates the great benefit of this partnership with the Central Oregon community to build and equip this beautiful building where the most intensive hospice care will be provided,” he said.
Hagfors will have some big shoes to fill. Alexander has been a tour de force for Partners In Care, leading the organization through the pandemic as well as the design, funding, and construction of the new care facility.
“Eric’s vision is rooted in his strong belief that effective collaboration will strengthen the overall healthcare system,” said Suzanne Lafky, board chair at Partners In Care. “His strategic thinking and passion for excellence have set the standard for quality end-of-life care in Central Oregon.”
Alexander said during his tenure as head of the organization, navigating COVID in a health care setting was daunting but Partners In Care staff rose to the challenge of serving the community's needs under difficult circumstances. Patients were given the same level of care they had received in pre-pandemic times, he said.
“Our teams stepped up, and there were record numbers of patients to this day,” said Alexander, whose prior employers include St. Charles, Central Oregon Community College, and The Bulletin.
Alexander, a Vietnam veteran and Bend resident since 1971, said he doesn’t have any big retirement plans but does intend to spend more time with his family and grandchildren.
“I have never retired before so I am going to explore what it means, I am approaching it with excitement and curiosity.”
Certainly, working at the hospice gave Alexander a unique perspective on life.
“In hospice, you know that no one lives forever and I wanted to do some other things to see what life would bring,” he said. “I have no insight just say that it was time for me and I think it was time for the organization to give someone else a chance.”
