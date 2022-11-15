AIRTAXIS

A VoloCity air taxi by Volocopter in Singapore, on July 12. Paris has opened an air taxi terminal for electrical vertical take-off and landing craft. 

 Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

France opened a hub for testing electric air taxis as it seeks to introduce the world's first service with a new category of aircraft in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Aeroports de Paris, which runs the French capital's major airports, will operate the facility alongside UK-based Skyports Ltd., a leading developer of so-called vertiports, as flying-taxi bases have been termed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.