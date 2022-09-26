One of the two owners of Pangaea Organics, a Central Oregon cannabis processor, has been cited for failing to notify the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after being convicted of a misdemeanor.
Pangaea is owned by James Gernhart and Joseph Escobar. It was Escobar who was convicted on May 18 of criminal mischief for an Aug. 18, 2021 incident of causing more than a $1,000 worth of damage to a Ford Focus.
Because Escobar failed to notify the OLCC within 72 hours of the conviction, the OLCC gave him the option of either pay $4,000 in fines by Oct. 17 or serving a five day license suspension starting Oct. 24, according to the stipulated agreement approved by the commission. The standard sanction for failing to notify the commission of a conviction is 30 day license suspension, according to the commission.
According to court records Escobar plead guilty and was sentenced to community service, a fine and jail time.
Escobar and Gernhart have held their processor license at the OLCC since January 2018. Escobar told the commission that the shock of the conviction and meeting the requirements of the conviction led him to overlook the requirement to notify the OLCC.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.