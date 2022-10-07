Rental increases

A house for rent in North Portland in July.

 Elliot Njus/Oregonian

Renter protections from Oregon’s pandemic-era emergency rent assistance program expired last week, eliminating the last renter safety net policies tied to the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Among the expiring provisions were protection from eviction when a renter had a pending application for housing aid, as well as a provision that landlords had to give tenants 10 days’ notice of eviction. Landlords can now resume a three-day or six-day eviction notice. And they can now evict tenants for back rent they didn’t pay during the pandemic.

