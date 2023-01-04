Mark Garber

Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group, is leaving that role to become vice chair and president emeritus of the newspaper chain that publishes the Portland Tribune and 23 other community papers in Oregon. The new president will be J. Brian Monihan, the company’s vice president.

 Pamplin Media photo

