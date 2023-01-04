Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group, is stepping aside in that role, to become vice chair and president emeritus of the newspaper chain that publishes the Portland Tribune and 23 other community papers in Oregon.
The new president will be J. Brian Monihan, the company’s vice president.
One of the most experienced journalists in Oregon, Garber has been in the newspaper business as a reporter, editor or publisher for 44 years. He has been with the Pamplin Media Group for almost 22 years, with 12 of those as president and the previous 10 as vice president.
Garber started as a reporter in South Carolina in February 1979 at the West Columbia Journal.
“We used manual typewriters and handed our copy to an editor, who marked it up, literally cut and pasted it, and then sent it to a human typesetter,” Garber said.
A little more than a year later, he and his wife, Janet Pardo, drove across the country looking for a new adventure. They ended up in Oregon, where he met then Eagle Newspapers editor Steve Clark, who would later become owner of Community Newspapers and president of Pamplin Media. This would not be his first encounter with Clark, who hired Garber as a reporter for the twice-weekly Lake Oswego Review.
“I met Mark in the early 1980s as he moved to Oregon for the first time,” said Clark, who is vice president of university relations and marketing at Oregon State University. “It was very clear immediately that not only was Mark a very good person, but also an excellent reporter who could see what was news and of interest to readers, who could quickly investigate, report and write stories that mattered. As he quickly progressed in his career, Mark became an editor and then a publisher of weekly, twice-weekly and daily newspapers across Oregon.”
Garber spent the next 43 years — except for a 2½-year stint as an editor at the Greenville (S.C.) News — enmeshed in Oregon journalism and community service. Clark again hired him as editor of the Gresham Outlook and Sandy Post in 1986. He went to Springfield in Lane County as publisher in 1990 of the Springfield News, and then in 1997 to Pendleton, where he was publisher of the East Oregonian and also oversaw newspapers in Wallowa County and John Day.
“The Springfield News became the best non-daily in Oregon under Mark’s leadership, confirmed by a truckload of state and regional awards. We were a plucky group who punched above our weight,” said Rob Romig, a photo editor at The New York Times who first met Garber when he became publisher of the Springfield News.
“Though we only worked together for a few years, Mark had a profound effect on my journalism career. He encouraged and supported me when I decided I wanted to expand my role at the paper. He eventually hired me — a photographer, for goodness sake — to be editor of the paper when even I wasn’t sure I was ready for that leap. He took a chance on me and it changed the trajectory of my life,” Romig said.
In 2001, Garber returned to Portland to be vice president of the Pamplin Media Group, founded by Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. That was the same year the Portland Tribune launched in February, although it was a separate corporation until the suburban newspaper group and the Tribune formally merged a few years later. Garber became president of the group when Clark left the position in 2011.
Among his many volunteer activities, Garber has served as president of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and as a longtime member of its Legislative Committee. ONPA is a trade association of weekly and daily newspapers serving large cities and small communities across the state.
“Mark has the ability to see the big picture and is well respected in our industry,” said ONPA Executive Director Laurie Hieb. “He will always pick up the phone when I call and be the first to offer help when needed.”
“It's not an easy job to lead Oregon’s largest media company, especially in today’s challenging economic environment,” said Monihan. “Mark has done it masterfully. As president, he led us through a variety of significant challenges that not only allowed the company to survive but positioned Pamplin Media to grow for the future. His, as well as Dr. Pamplin’s commitment, to serving our communities with great local journalism has always been our guiding principle. Few people will ever understand the significant sacrifices that have been made to do this. I, for one, will always appreciate Mark’s dedication, calm demeanor, and sense of humor. Our communities our definitely better off thanks to his leadership.”
