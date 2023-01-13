Veteran Oregon newspaper publisher J. Brian Monihan has been named president of the Pamplin Media Group and publisher of the Portland Tribune.
Monihan, who has been vice president of the media group for two decades, was promoted to fill the top position as current president Mark Garber shifts into a part-time role as vice chair and president emeritus of Pamplin Media.
“I appreciate the faith that Mark Garber and Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. have in me to lead this company,” Monihan said. “We are fortunate to have an incredibly dedicated team of people who are committed to serving our communities with great local journalism."
“As Oregon’s largest source for community news, we will continue to work to grow our local news coverage. In the past few years, we’ve gone through a significant transformation as the media landscape continues to shift mightily,” he added.
“It’s also been heartening to see all the employees of Pamplin Media rally together to overcome some very challenging times,” Monihan said. “I have absolute faith in our journalists that we will continue to create stronger communities through our dedication to being our communities’ best sources of local news.”
In addition to becoming publisher of the Portland Tribune, Monihan currently serves as publisher of six additional newspapers and websites (Lake Oswego Review, West Linn Tidings, Wilsonville Spokesman, SW Community Connection, Charbonneau Villager and The Bee) and one magazine (LO Monthly). As vice president, he has helped lead the overall advertising, marketing and production operations for Pamplin Media Group. He has worked for the media company for 35 years, and says local ownership has been essential to the group’s success.
“We are fortunate to have an owner like Dr. Pamplin whose investment in community journalism has provided untold dividends to each of the communities we serve. As president, my role is to create a path forward to make sure the journalistic work so many have given in service to our communities remains strong for decades to come,” Monihan said.
“No one is better equipped to lead Pamplin Media Group into its next phase of growth than Brian Monihan,” Garber said. “Brian has earned the respect and confidence of all those who work with him. He has an incredible work ethic that naturally makes him a leader by example.”
