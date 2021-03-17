Pacific Power is launching a pilot program to the first 25,000 customers to lower their bills by shifting use to off-peak times for residential, commercial and irrigation customers in Oregon.
Serving Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville, Pacific Power's Time of Use plan gives customers control over the price for energy depending on the time of use. Off-peak hours are after 9 p.m. and before 5 a.m. Peak times of power use, according to the company, are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The program allows the power company to manage the power grid more efficiently and make better use of low-cost renewable power. Customers have to sign up for the program and can access online usage tracking tools at pacificpower.net/insights to see energy use.
For more information go to pacificpower.net/tou or call 888-221-7070. For the first year of enrollment, Pacific Power will guarantee that customers don’t pay more than 10% above what their bills would have been under standard rates.
Pacific Power provides electric service to 90,000 customers in Central Oregon and 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.