For the 82,000 residential and business customers in Central Oregon hooked up to Pacific Power, their bills could go up after the company submitted a 1.8% average rate increase.
For a typical customer using 900 kilowatt-hours a month, the proposed rate increase would raise their bill $4.03 per month if approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission. The rate increase would come at the same time as when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduction sunsets at the end of 2020, said Spencer Hall, Pacific Power spokesman.
“With the loss of the tax giveback, it will be a big increase in rates,” Hall said. That could equate to a 5% increase for some customers, which could cost about $8 or $9 more each month.
Pacific Power justified the rate increase because of costs it has incurred that range from installing smart meters to wildfire mitigation to cybersecurity upgrades, according to the company’s statement. This is the first increase request in seven years, Hall said.
“We’ve made large investments in renewable energy,” Hall said. “Our Oregon customers say that their preference is to move toward a clean energy portfolio.”
Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, a membership organization that represents the interests of utility customers, will consider the commission’s response as well as the utilities request, said Bob Jenks, the organization’s executive director.
The rate hike is what Pacific Power has been asking for, Jenks said. “It’s important to recognize that what they’re asking is not guaranteed. We expect the rate hike will be reduced from what they’ve filed.”
Before the new rate is official, the Oregon Public Utility Commission will review the request and can reject or modify it. If accepted as submitted, the rate change would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, Hall said. Pacific Power provides power in Oregon, Washington and California and is part of PacifiCorp, which has 1.9 million customers.
The tax rebate that is sunsetting was approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission as the result of a tax policy change that enabled Pacific Power to reduce its annual operating expenses. In April, Pacific Power swarmed through Bend replacing old digital meters with so-called smart meters that allow customers to see nearly real-time electricity consumption.
