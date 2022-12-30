Chock up another increase to higher global natural gas and coal prices. Pacific Power customers will see their electricity bills rise by 15% starting Sunday.
"We understand that a price increase is never welcome news," said Brandon Zero, Pacific Power senior communications specialist. "It is our responsibility to help customers understand their bills and why prices are increasing."
Also driving up rates, approved by the Oregon Public Utilities Commission, are extreme weather events and changing economic conditions, Zero said. Natural gas prices have risen 44% in the past year, while power costs have increased 72%.
Customers can expect their electricity bills to increase from $91.89 on average to $111.34 a month. There are an estimated 80,000 Central Oregon customers affected by the rate increase.
In October, the Oregon PUC approved a 25.3% rate hike for residential customers of Cascade Natural Gas, which serves about 80,000 customers in Bend and parts of Northeast Oregon. The average residential customer saw their bills raise from $59.81 a month to $74.90.
Nearly half the homes in Oregon are heated by using electricity, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The electricity price increase will affect all customer types, according to PacifiCorp, the parent company of Pacific Power. The utility provides power to 243 communities in Oregon, Washington and Northern California.
To lessen the impact of rate increases on customers during heating season, Pacific Power said it would delay an additional 1.9% rate increase until April 1.
"Pacific Power is actively managing our system to offset costs," Zero said. "The upcoming rate increase is lower than the nationwide spike in energy prices because of our continued efforts to integrate low-cost renewables in our diverse resource portfolio and participate in markets with other suppliers to buy energy at the lowest possible price."
Pacific Power recently launched a new program providing rate discounts ranging from 20%-40% to support customers experiencing financial difficulties.
Programs through community groups, such as NeighborImpact offer assistance from the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Other programs provide customers time-of-use and equal-pay billing options. Customers can call 1-888-221-7070 to discuss options.
