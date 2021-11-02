Outside Inc., a provider of content, services, events and experiences, has leased 26,188 square feet of the former Bulletin newspaper building on Chandler Avenue.
The lease enables Outside Inc. to expand its fulfillment operations following the April purchase of Cairn, Outside's first commerce services investment, according to the company's website. Cairn is a subscription box service company that operates out of Bend. Operations will move next spring to The Quad at Skyline Ridge, the new name of the former Bulletin building.
"Outside Inc. will expand its fulfillment services affiliated with Outside's membership Outside+," said Jess McGee, Outside Inc. communications representative. "Cairn's subscription service is in the form of monthly & a la carte outdoor gear subscriptions.
"You may have heard of boxes like FabFitFun or KiwiCo — Cairn does all outdoor gear and products for gear enthusiasts — either delivered monthly, annually or one-off."
Cairn was founded in 2014 as a monthly subscription box service and has partnered with more than 300 brands in the outdoor industry, shipped more than 3 million products. In 2017 it was named Outside magazine’s Best Places to Work.
Called The Quad at Skyline Ridge, the building at 1777 SW Chandler Ave. is now 80% leased, according to Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, which brokered the lease with Outside Inc. Other tenants include Western Title, Red Plate Foods and Dani Naturals, according to Compass Commercial.
"The building is a unique product offering in the marketplace," said Dan Kemp, Compass Commercial president. "Tour a lot of office buildings in town and they feel similar.
"This building is different with rollup garage doors that open up to the common space. We have a good tenant mix that is going at this time."
The Bulletin building was sold in 2020 for $13.15 million to new owners, Next Development Group that revamped the building for commercial tenants, with a focus on high tech and R&D.
The entire building has 86,445 square feet of office and industrial space on 9.78 acres. It was built in 2000 by Western Communications to produce The Bulletin newspaper, but was sold in 2019 when the paper filed for bankruptcy protection. EO Media purchased the newspaper, but not the building. The Bulletin is now located at 320 SW Upper Terrace Drive.
