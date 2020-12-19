Outdoor dining when it’s 34 degrees outside has been a tough sell for Bend’s brewpubs and restaurants. Patron numbers are down across the board as the colder months take hold and businesses are struggling. One group of brewers is trying to change that.
Robin Clement and James Watts, Central Oregon brewpub owners, pitched their plan to boost business this week to Bend City Council members. The Council agreed to draft a letter from the city to be sent to Salem for consideration by state leaders.
Following a summer of good business following the rough spring COVID-19 lockdown, many pubs in Bend are struggling again to make ends meet. A surge in cases starting last month put Deschutes County in an Extreme Risk category, which resulted in limiting bars and restaurants to outdoor seating.
“It’s a tough slog being under the Extreme Risk category,” said Larry Sidor, master brewer and chief executive of Crux Fermentation Project. “Crux is surviving, but we need to be open at the High Risk or Moderate Risk level to break even.”
The breweries are seeking ways to avoid closure and keep staff employed. The National Restaurant Association reports that 1 in 6 restaurants nationwide have closed either permanently or long term since the start of the pandemic.
In response, the brewers are presenting a united front to modify rules created in Salem that they say will make the drinking experience more comfortable for patrons, leading to better sales.
“We banded together as a group because there is power in numbers,” said Clement, owner of Monkless Belgian Ales. “Rather than having 20 squeaky wheels, it makes more sense for our association to speak as a unified voice in how we would like to see our local officials handle it.”
The pub owners say rule modifications won’t present a public safety threat but could save jobs and boost the local economy. If their suggestions are adopted, the definition of outdoor dining would change to allow businesses greater flexibility on what is permitted.
Under current state regulations, an outdoor seating area must have 75% of its construction open for airflow. That amount of ventilation may be fine for the Willamette Valley, said Clement, but is simply too cold for comfort in Central Oregon during the winter months.
“The sector guidance from the Oregon Health Authority lacks sensitivity to the climate here,” said Clement. “It’s something that Salem and Portland are not sensitive to.”
Prior to the pandemic, restaurants in Bend supported around 5,700 jobs at more than 280 establishments, according to data compiled by the city. COVID restrictions have forced business owners to cut staff and a handful of places have permanently closed. The problems are not limited to Bend, Prineville’s Ochoco Brewing Company shut down in October closed as a result of the pandemic restrictions.
Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair said local breweries support state regulations and rules put in place to flatten the COVID-19 curve, but changes should be allowed based on regional considerations.
“The breweries want to follow all protocol standards. It just needs to be taken into consideration that we have a completely different climate in Deschutes County compared to Marion County,” said Adair. “Airflow is a significant factor and as such adding plasma air filters could be a major improvement for all concerned — guests and employees.”
A suggested change, said Clement, would allow businesses that have roll-up garage doors to allow some indoor seating if it creates adequate ventilation. Plasma filters and air scrubbers could help clean the air, she said.
Clement added that some businesses invested heavily in outdoor seating pods (clear plastic tents set out on a sidewalk or patio) that some say are safe but the state does not permit due to the lack of ventilation.
“It’s not lobbying the state to allow more dining,” said Clement. “It’s lobbying the state to apply more logic and timing on defining it for our sector of business so we can survive and stay open.”
Bend Mayor Sally Russell is planning to send a letter to Salem explaining the concerns of brewpub owners this weekend for consideration by state leaders, said Ben Hemson, business advocate for the city. The governor’s office, the Legislature, and the Oregon Health Authority are all expected to be contacted.
“Providing feedback on areas where guidelines could be changed to reduce the burden on (business owners) is a useful approach,” said Hemson. “That’s better than going out of business or choosing to ignore existing public health guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.