Oregon State University-Cascades wants local businesses to be ready when Gov. Kate Brown lifts the state lockdown order that's been in place for almost two months. To that end, the university’s Innovation Co-Lab is planning to host a Zoom webinar on May 19 to explain best practices for reopening and ways to safely reengage customers that will prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The 9 a.m. to noon meeting is being presented with assistance from COCC’s Small Business Development Center. Other collaborators include the Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.
Participants will then be able to join breakout sessions and have a chance to ask questions.
Registration for the event is free and can be done at: osucolab.org/innovationsummit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.