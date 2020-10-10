Oregon has experienced record numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent days, but it can learn from looking at other countries that have done a good job of containing the spread of the virus.
That’s the opinion of Oregon State University professor Chunhuei Chi, who is also OSU’s director of the Center for Global Health in the College of Public Health and Human Sciences. Chi will lead a virtual discussion from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
On Thursday, Oregon recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported, mostly due to social gatherings, workplaces and long-term care facilities, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Chi holds Taiwan up as the gold standard of COVID-19 management. In that country of 23.7 million people, only nine people have died and 527 people have tested positive for the virus, Chi said. In the United States, there are more than 7.6 million people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 213,000 people who have died, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine map of COVID-19.
In Deschutes County, there has been 967 positive tests of COVID-19 and 13 deaths reported by Deschutes County Health Services on Friday.
“The Science Pub addresses a wide audience, not just people in Oregon,” Chi said. “I’ve been looking at this for a while and providing different models to compare how different nations responded.”
Oregon State University-Cascades regularly holds these Science Pubs. As many as 650 people from Central Oregon and around the state have viewed a virtual Science Pub presentation and as many as 3,100 have viewed a video recording after the virtual event, said Christine Coffin, OSU-Cascades spokeswoman.
In large part the biggest difference between the two countries, Chi said, is that when the United States reopened in mid to late May, it wasn’t prepared enough. Masks were still not mandatory. The framework of containment was being built piecemeal, rather than implementing a fully formulated plan, as Taiwan did.
In Taiwan, businesses never closed, schools never shut down. But students and faculty succumb to daily temperature checks and wear facial coverings. In some communities shoes and hands are sterilized before students and faculty can enter a school, he said.
“My goal is to inform the people and to provide the latest knowledge of what we’ve learned,” Chi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.