From brewery owners who make their living on out-of-town patrons to local hikers who have to skip their favorite trails during the busy season, anyone who’s lived in Central Oregon long enough has felt the touch of tourism.
Now, a group of researchers at Oregon State University-Cascades is studying those touchpoints in destination communities and how locals feel about them in a five-year sentiment study as part of the university’s new Sustainable Tourism Lab.
The effort will bring together researchers from around the university to study how tourist destinations can operate in a sustainable way, according to Todd Montgomery, an OSU-Cascades professor in hospitality management and the director of the new lab.
“Our goal, in the simplest terms, is to protect the destination for future generations of travelers and community members,” Montgomery said.
While the natural environment might be what comes to mind at the thought of “sustainability,” researchers will consider economic and social sustainability too, according to Montgomery.
“You’re looking for that optimal balance, to balance the costs and the benefits to not just the travelers and the tourists, but also the community members and the locals and everything that involves our community, whether it’s Bend or anywhere, really, in the world,” Montgomery said.
The five-year resident sentiment research project is just one facet of the research lab’s work. Montgomery and other colleagues have been researching the hospitality labor force since 2014, and are designing a system for tracking food waste in restaurants.
Now, with the lab, both of those can be more than just side projects for researchers.
Visit Bend provided $125,000 to get the lab up and running. CEO Kevney Dugan says the agency hopes to learn how destinations like Bend can keep tourists coming without locals turning against them.
“We need to be open-minded enough to accept whatever answers come from this and then acknowledge those realities,” Dugan said. “We need a lab that actually asks the difficult questions and forces us to evolve based on those realities.”
Supporting sustainability research is a fairly new idea for tourism promotion agencies like Visit Bend, which traditionally focus on bringing as many visitors to a region as possible.
And the pandemic has given the agency, which encouraged visitors to stay away in the spring of 2020, a chance to think about what values and metrics beyond hotel nights and restaurant income are worth considering when planning and promoting the region’s tourism industry, Dugan said.
“It gave us time to take a step back and really say OK, what does being a destination marketing or management organization actually mean, and are we doing all the work we need to be doing?” Dugan said.
The idea of sustainable tourism hits close to home for Ruby O’Donnell, an OSU-Cascades senior studying hospitality management and sustainability who grew up in Hawaii.
She said her interest in the intersection of those two topics comes in part from seeing what’s happened to her home state as it’s grown to be a popular destination and housing costs have skyrocketed.
“People all of the sudden can’t live in the place they’re from because it’s becoming so, so expensive,” O’Donnell said. “It’s real, and it happens, and it happens sooner than you think.”
While a research assistant for Montgomery last year, O’Donnell focused on a consumer sentiment survey similar to the one she’ll be working on as part of the Sustainable Tourism Lab. She’s hoping that the research will help destination communities like Central Oregon find balance for the future.
“There’s also the aspects of being socially sustainable, being able to create a workforce that’s able to support our residents in the community, being able to create housing opportunities and not pricing locals out of their community,” O’Donnell said. “If we have this tourism money coming in, it should be spent on our residents and on the wellness of the community, because the wellness of the community creates a positive experience for visitors.”
