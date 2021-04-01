WESTFALL — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the deaths of two men who were crushed by an excavator in Westfall last month.
The investigation could take three or four months, according to an email from Aaron Corvin, spokesman for the agency.
Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, who was among those who responded to the call at about 8:45 a.m. March 12, said a caller indicated that two people were possibly trapped under the tracks of an excavator.
When emergency personnel arrived, the men were already dead, and it appeared they had died immediately.
According to Wolfe, Greg Quant, 57, of Burns, was operating the excavator. He had just finished up some work for Roger Wheeler, of Westfall, who went down to the area to talk to him after the job was finished.
When Quant was standing on the tracks “either getting out or back in, that part is unclear, it appears as if he hit the safety lever and the excavator engaged into gear,” Wolfe said.
When it engaged, it threw him to the ground, according to the sheriff, who said the witness believed that Wheeler had jumped down in an effort to save Quant when the machine ran over both of them.
The heavy equipment was a John Deer 225 D excavator, weighing 25 tons, Wolfe said.
“It was a very, very unfortunate incident,” Wolfe said. “Both men were well-known in their respective communities. They were both good, hard-working men, just doing their jobs and it appears as if a mistake was made.”
OSHA investigators came out from Bend that day, Wolfe said.
