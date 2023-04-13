Kevista Coffee Shop

Kevista Coffee Shop in Bend was fined by Oregon regulators over disregarding COVID-19 rules. It has appealed the citations and is awaiting a hearing before the Workers' Compensation Board. The fines for Kevista's three "willfull" citations — for allowing customers to eat and drink inside, for not enforcing mask mandates and for lacking an infection control plan — total $116,470 and are among the largest statewide.

Central Oregon businesses were fined $298,000 for workplace safety violations issued during the heart of the pandemic, but only 11.7% of those fines have been paid.

Just slightly more than half of the 35 citations have been appealed  before the Workers' Compensation Board in Oregon, the board that hears appeals to Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Administration cases. The rest of the COVID-19-related citations were either appealed and settled or were paid, said Aaron Corvin, Oregon OSHA spokesman. 

