A Bend contractor has been fined more than $15,000 by Oregon OSHA for not protecting workers from fall hazards while working on an apartment construction job in Gresham.

SGS Development LLC was fined for three job safety violations, two of which were repeat offenses and all of which stem from not ensuring that a temporary wooden staircase had the structural integrity to support workers.

A worker fell 18 feet onto pavement, causing a spinal injury, multiple back, leg and body fractures and loss of consciousness from the collapse of the temporary structure, according to a statement released by OSHA following its June investigation.

Falls are the leading cause of death in the construction industry, according to OSHA. While such accidents are not uncommon on construction sites, they are preventable, according to the statement released by OSHA.

In addition, the division's investigation found the company committed two repeat offenses — both connected to fall-protection failures, according to the statement.

SGS Development failed to implement fall protection systems — such as a personal fall restraint system or other measures — where employees were exposed to falling 6 feet or more, according to OSHA's statement. By not following OSHA guidelines, the company allowed three employees to install temporary wooden staircases with no fall protection measures in place, exposing them to falls. SGS Development also failed to provide two employees with fall protection training.

The company was cited for neglecting the same minimum height and training requirements in December 2017, involving a different under-construction apartment complex.

Under Oregon OSHA rules, penalties multiply when employers commit repeat offenses.