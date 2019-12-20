Oregrown will open a store in Portland on Friday, making it the second Bend company in the past month to expand into Oregon’s largest metro market.

Oregrown, which has one Central Oregon location, is one of Bend’s founding recreational marijuana companies. Ablis, a CBD-infused nonalcoholic beverage, which is part of Bendistillery, the maker of Crater Lake Spirits, opened a lounge at the Pine Street Market earlier this month.

The new marijuana dispensary, which will be called Oregrown Portland, will open Friday at 111 NE 12th Ave. In 2020, two additional stores are planned to open in Cannon Beach and Eugene, said Aviv Hadar, CEO and founder of Oregrown.

The company not only sells recreational cannabis, it also grows and distributes products to more than 300 stores in Oregon from its 84-acre facility in Tumalo off U.S. Highway 20. This vertical integration enables Oregrown to sell about what it grows in-house.

“It’s very exciting,” Hadar said. “We’re one of the first brands to have flagship stores in metro markets, but we’re picky with where we go.”

The Portland store is 2,800 square feet and located in a walkable community. It features an open concept to maximize space and includes a partnership with Pax Labs, a San Francisco vape company, Hadar said. The two brands have created a store-within-a-store concept.

Oregon’s recreational marijuana industry is still relatively fresh, having gone through market volatility from a glut and then a shortage, said Adam Smith, Craft Cannabis Alliance executive director.

“Oregrown’s expansion is a sign that the industry has normalized to some extent,” Smith said. “Oregon is an incredibly strong brand. They’ve done a good job, and they know who they are. They’re one of the strongest and well-known brands in the state.”

The decor of the new store is a nod to red soils of the mountains in Bend and Central Oregon. It will employ 25 people, bringing the total employment for Oregrown to 100, he said.

“We developed this store to represent the essence of the city, Oregon, the outdoors, and all this amazing plant has to offer,” Hadar said in a prepared statement. “Our teams are ready and eager to open the doors and begin welcoming customers.”

The expansion puts in the company’s rearview mirror on an acrimonious lawsuit and disciplinary action by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission against Oregrown earlier this year. The OLCC action stemmed from the former employee and stockholder who took marijuana seeds and plants from its growing facility to an unlicensed location in 2018.

That was not the first OLCC violation for Oregrown. In July 2018, the company’s then-president, Hunter Neubauer, was sanctioned for making false statements and had his worker permit suspended for 23 days. The company’s processing license was suspended by the OLCC for 46 days, and Oregrown was fined $4,950. Neubauer is currently the co-founder. Previously he was chairman of the board.

Earlier this year, the cannabis company settled a lawsuit filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court against the former head grower Justin Crawn. In the lawsuit Oregrown alleged that under Crawn’s care, the company’s growing facility in Tumalo was a complete loss and didn’t produce any shelf-worthy flower. The company discussed parting ways with Crawn, and he took 51 seed packets and at least one clone of all but one strain from the Tumalo facility.

Oregrown was founded in 2014 by Hadar, his mother, Tsiona Bitton and Justin Crawn, according to the public documents. Later Kevin Hogan, Neubauer and Peter and Patricia Neubauer joined the company as shareholders and directors.

“We’re transparent,” Hadar said. “Everything ties into itself. That has helped grow our brand. We know based upon our performance of our brand that we don’t need a lot of stores to hit the numbers we need. We’re already loved and appreciated in other locations.”