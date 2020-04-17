Oregrown, a Bend cannabis firm, is trying to remove the CEO and chief brand officer from their positions for allegedly jeopardizing the interest of the company, according to a lawsuit filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
In the lawsuit, Oregrown maintains it relieved Aviv Hadar and his wife, Christina Hadar, from being shareholders and directors in the company. All but one shareholder, Tsiona Bitton, who is Aviv Hadar’s mother, voted earlier this year to remove the couple, according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Christina Hadar is accused of violating a nondisclosure agreement between a potential buyer of the company and Oregrown and for having multiple arguments with one of the shareholders. The Hadars are also accused of creating an atmosphere where employees were fearful of losing their jobs.
“Despite all this misconduct, the Oregrown companies intended ... to work collaboratively with Aviv and Christina to create a positive narrative about their separation that would not damage the reputation of the Oregrown companies,” according to the lawsuit. “Aviv and Christina chose not to.”
Chairman and co-founder Hunter Neubauer said the company filed the lawsuit after much deliberation.
In an email sent to The Bulletin after presstime, Neubauer said, "It was Oregrown’s only option to restore control over its email, social media, and internal communication tools. We look forward to a prompt resolution, and in the meantime Oregrown remains focused on creating the highest quality products..."
In a joint email statement from their attorneys, Aviv and Christina Hadar said: “It is regrettable the Oregrown Enterprise has taken this action.”
“We dispute the allegations that the company is making against us … The Hadars care deeply about Oregrown and remain devoted to the company, its employees and the Bend community.”
The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment validating Oregrown’s corporate actions to remove Aviv and Christina Hadar, requiring the Hadars to hand over control of email and social media accounts and pay $90,000 in damages.
Oregrown was founded in 2014 by Aviv Hadar, Bitton and Justin Crawn, according to public documents. Later Kevin Hogan, and Peter and Patricia Neubauer joined the company as shareholders and directors.
This is not the first time Oregrown has settled disputes in the courts among board members. In 2018, the founders of Oregrown tried to rein in a disgruntled former partner who took marijuana plants and seeds from the company’s Tumalo grow house, spread misinformation and anti-semitic harassment on Instagram.
The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed in May 2019 when Oregrown and former head grower, Crawn, came to terms.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees recreational cannabis, fined a stockholder and the former employee for taking marijuana seeds and plants from its growing facility to an unlicensed location in 2018. In July 2018, then-president Neubauer was sanctioned for making false statements and had his marijuana worker permit suspended by the OLCC for 46 days.
Recently the company expanded and opened two new outlets of Oregrown in Portland and Cannon Beach. Oregrown sells recreational cannabis and grows and distributes products to more than 300 stores in Oregon from its 84-acre facility in Tumalo off U.S. Highway 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.