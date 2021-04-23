Seven in 10 Oregonians say economic conditions are only fair, which is better than it was in September last year, according to the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.
In September, 54% said the state's economy was only fair, according to the survey.
The center surveyed 600 Oregon residents from April 1-6 a series of questions about the economic conditions and economic disparity. The survey was done by the Oregon Values and Voices project, a nonpartisan charitable organization that partnered with Pamplin Media Group, EO Media Group, which owns The Bulletin, and the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.
Most of the respondents, 66%, said economic disparities have worsened during the pandemic, a finding that spans across all demographic subgroups, according to the survey.
"Economic recovery is certainly happening for many businesses, but it is still fragile," said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO. "The threat of rising COVID-19 cases will slow our progress down, especially for the most vulnerable businesses that rely on tourism."
The rising confidence in the economy could be related to increasing vaccine rates and a feeling that summer is coming, Brooks said.
However, the data show that people of color believe economic conditions are worsening, compared to people who self-identify as white, according to the survey.
"While Oregonians still are not confident in the economic conditions in our state, they are much more optimistic about the current conditions and are more than twice as likely to say economic conditions are improving compared to September 2020," said Amaury Vogle, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director.
The survey consisted of 42 questions sent to a random sample of residents throughout Oregon about the economy. A previous survey was about the changes caused by COVID-19 that will become permanent in Oregon.
Among some of the responses to a question about lessons learned, respondents said they learned to slow down and prioritize. Another respondent said the key take away of the past year is to be more adaptable and to have a nest egg.
And a man age 30-44 from Deschutes County who identified as Hispanic or Latinx said, "In the case of my family, to optimize resources to meet current basic needs."
