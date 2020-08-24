Oregon is applying for the $300 weekly unemployment bonus President Donald Trump authorized earlier this month.
The Oregon Employment Department announced Monday that it would apply for the grant, which is expected to pay between three and five weeks of expanded benefits.
“While well-intended, this program does not meet the needs of unemployed Oregonians,” said David Gerstenfeld, interim director of Oregon’s Employment Department. “We need Congress to pass a much more robust program to give Oregonians the help they need and deserve in this pandemic. While this program does not provide enough support, the Employment Department is committed to getting all assistance possible to Oregonians.”
A total of 27 states have already applied and been approved to receive the grant, which is being administered through the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
While other states applied shortly after the program was announced, Oregon said it was awaiting clarity on how the program would work and how much it would cost the state before deciding whether to apply. The department said that it still hasn’t determined how much state money may be required for FEMA to provide the benefits.
The employment department does not yet know when Oregonians could start receiving the enhanced benefits. Once payments begin, they will be given automatically and retroactively, going back to the week ending Aug. 1.
Kate Brown doesn't mind that federal money...as approved by Trump...given the state is nearly upside down financially thanks to she and her DEM pals.
