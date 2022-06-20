The price for Oregon wheat has nearly doubled in the past two years and farmers are anticipating a hearty crop this summer, with the damp spring creating favorable growing conditions.
That’s a relief after last year’s drought and extreme temperatures produced a poor harvest, with yields down by about a third. But Oregon farmers are also coping with soaring costs for diesel and fertilizer, which will eat into this year’s profits — and squeeze them in the weeks before this summer’s wheat hits the market.
“A lot of them don’t have any wheat to sell on the market until you get to your 2022 crop,” said Amanda Hoey, CEO of the Oregon Wheat Commission. “So mostly what we’re experiencing now is the impact from really high input prices.”
Wheat is among Oregon’s top crops; federal data puts the value of the state’s 2020 harvest at nearly $300 million. The wheat commission says the state’s wheat farmers harvest more than 700,000 acres annually, enough to bake 2.2 billion loaves of bread.
Prices for a typical class of soft white wheat grown in the Northwest were below $220 per metric ton from late 2015 through fall 2020. They’ve roughly doubled in the past 20 months, to more than $400 per ton.
Wheat prices are on the upswing all over the globe, largely because of the war in Europe. Russia and Ukraine produce roughly a third of the world’s wheat exports. The shutdown of Ukrainian ports, coupled with sanctions on Russia, have disrupted wheat supplies and threatened food security in some parts of the world.
The jump in Oregon wheat prices long predated Russia’s invasion, driven higher by a punishing drought last year and the resulting poor harvest. Oregon farmers typically produce between 40 million and 50 million bushels of wheat annually; in 2021, production was a little north of 30 million.
Oregon exports close to 90% of the wheat it grows, mostly to Asia. Soft white wheat has lower gluten and whiter color, which makes it appealing for noodles, sponge cakes, flatbread and cookies. Some Oregon wheat goes to Yemen for food aid.
Russia and Ukraine don’t grow that same variety, but the shortage triggered by the invasion are raising prices across the board.
Higher crop prices are generally good for farmers, but the story this year is complicated by the broader inflationary picture.
Russia is a major global supplier of both oil and fertilizer. Diesel prices are roughly double where they were a year ago, which makes it far more expensive to plant and tend to fields. Fertilizer prices have risen almost as fast.
Those higher input costs will eat into Oregon farmers’ profits this year. Still, Hoey said the higher wheat prices and the strong harvest mean this is shaping up to be a good season overall, though not a record.
“We still have that lingering impact from drought,” she said. “It’s too early to make actual predictions on production numbers, but I’m hopeful we’ll be looking into reversing the trend that we had last year.”
