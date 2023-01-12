Investment in Oregon startups declined precipitously during 2022, coinciding with a national slowdown in venture capital.
Oregon firms attracted $970 million in venture backing last year, according to data out Wednesday night from the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook. That’s down 45% from 2021, steeper than the 31% national decline.
Rising interest rates and inflation, poor returns on Wall Street, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and an uncertain economic outlook slowed venture investment last year.
“Unable to justify the sky-high valuations seen in 2021 and retreating from the ‘growth-at-all-costs’ mindset seen in recent years, many investors are pulling back until the ecosystem returns to a more palatable normal,” PitchBook CEO John Gabbert said in a written statement Wednesday.
Despite the sharp decline, last year’s tally was Oregon’s third highest in the past decade.
Corvallis-based Agility Robotics appears to have raised the most of any Oregon startup, reporting a $150 million investment in April. The company is using technology developed at Oregon State University to build two-legged robots that walk like a person.
Agility’s design enables its robots to climb stairs and carry and stack objects. The company hopes the robots could be useful in package delivery, warehouses, factories and other applications.
Venture capitalists invest in young companies with bright prospects, gambling on a few big winners overcoming many small losses. Tracking venture activity is difficult because there were nearly 16,000 deals last year and the process of classifying startup investment is highly subjective.
PitchBook’s rankings, for example, don’t list Agility’s funding round at all, and it’s not clear whether it was included in the firm’s Oregon total. PitchBook identifies Oregon’s biggest round last year as a $9 million investment in MedZERO, a Portland company that helps manage employees’ health savings accounts.
Unlike in California and Washington, venture capital has never been a major part of Oregon’s economy. But the investments help maintain a steady drumbeat of entrepreneurial activity in the state.
