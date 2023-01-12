stock money
Investment in Oregon startups declined precipitously during 2022, coinciding with a national slowdown in venture capital.

Oregon firms attracted $970 million in venture backing last year, according to data out Wednesday night from the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook. That’s down 45% from 2021, steeper than the 31% national decline.

