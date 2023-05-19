Oregon business taxes

People and businesses who fail to pay significant amounts of Oregon taxes could soon see their names plastered publicly on the state’s website.

The Department of Revenue on July 14 will begin publishing a list of delinquent taxpayers who owe at least $50,000 in state taxes.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jamie Goldberg at jgoldberg@oregonian.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.