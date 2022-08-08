Puppet logo

Puppet was Portland's largest homegrown tech company at the time of its sale last spring.

The new owner of Portland software company Puppet began laying off staff last week, eliminating dozens of jobs less than three months after completing the acquisition.

Puppet’s layoffs are the latest in a string of cutbacks by Oregon tech companies, but it’s not clear they reflect a broader downturn in the state’s technology economy. Oregon tech employment is at an all-time high and the state’s jobless rate is near a historic low.

