Exterro

Beaverton's Exterro helps businesses comply with regulatory requirements, manage data and preserve online privacy.

Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area.

“It is common for synergies to be discovered and roles to be eliminated as part of an acquisition,” Exterro Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka wrote in an email to The Oregonian/OregonLive. He said the combined company is trying to be thoughtful about its new product structure and to position itself for success.

