Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area.
“It is common for synergies to be discovered and roles to be eliminated as part of an acquisition,” Exterro Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka wrote in an email to The Oregonian/OregonLive. He said the combined company is trying to be thoughtful about its new product structure and to position itself for success.
When Exterro announced the transaction 10 days ago, the company initially indicated it planned to keep all 131 Zapproved employees. That would have given the combined company a workforce of about 750.
Monday’s cuts primarily affected Zapproved employees, according to Exterro. On social media, Zapproved employees reported job losses in their engineering and product organizations.
Both Exterro and Zapproved make software to help companies manage their legal matters. Zapproved’s technology helped companies track electronic information relevant to lawsuits and other legal issues, while Exterro offered more services to help businesses comply with regulations, manage their online data and to preserve electronic privacy.
