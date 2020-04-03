The U.S. Small Business Administration will funnel $349 billion to small businesses nationwide to help them weather the sudden economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loans are part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, approved by Congress to help state and local governments, businesses and individuals weather the economic fallout from the shutdowns enacted to slow the coronavirus.
Small business owners can apply for economic injury disaster loan advances of up to $10,000 that recipients will not be required to repay.
The Small Business Administration will consider applications for larger loans of up to $2 million to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic pay operating expenses.
Officials say the application process is designed to send money to businesses and eligible individuals as quickly and efficiently as possible.
In Oregon, like much of the U.S., small businesses have either been ordered or forced to close as business dropped in recent weeks in response to increasingly stringent social distancing measures.
Many of these small businesses lack the resources to withstand such deep economic disruption. In 2018, Oregon was home to more than 368,000 that provided nearly 824,000 jobs, accounting for more than half the workforce, according to the Small Business Administration.
Government officials and financial advisers recommend business owners apply as soon as possible for the loans.
The application should take about 15 minutes to complete and can be found at covid19relief.sba.gov. The sooner you apply, the faster you will receive a decision about a loan, according to a spokesperson at the SBA.
Find information on additional COVID-19 small business loan resources and guidance, including the Paycheck Protection Program, on the SBA website, sba.gov. For more information, contact SBA’s Disaster Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or emaildisastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
