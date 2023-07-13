Oregon regulators plan to levy a $31,000 penalty against Intel for turning off pollution-control equipment for more than two months at its Hillsboro manufacturing campus.
“The alleged violations posed a risk of harm to human health and the environment,” the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality wrote in a notice to the chipmaker Tuesday.
The agency asserted that Intel violated its atmospheric discharge permit, noting that uncontrolled emissions from its factories continued for 63 days and included hydrogen fluoride and hydrogen chloride — and possibly fluorine, chlorine and hydrogen bromide.
“Even short-term exposure to these chemicals, in high enough concentrations, can cause severe health effects including respiratory damage and irritation and lung edema, skin burns and eye irritation,” compliance and enforcement manager Kieran O’Donnell wrote in the state’s notice to Intel.
Oregon environmental regulators say they have no evidence that Intel’s emissions actually harmed anyone in this case. The Department of Environmental Quality said the $31,000 penalty is typical for a violation of this kind. It has issued considerably larger penalties to other businesses, including a $1.45 million fine last year for emissions violations at a roofing company that went unreported for nearly a decade.
Intel allegedly left an atmospheric “scrubber” in the “hold” position at its Gordon Moore Park campus in Hillsboro from July 7 through Sept. 9 last year, effectively turning it off. (The campus was previously known as Ronler Acres.)
Scrubbers neutralize pollution by injecting a liquid that reacts with hazardous chemicals to reduce the impact of emissions. Intel was supposed to be using sodium hydroxide to neutralize the hazardous chemicals in Hillsboro, according to state records.
Intel said it was reviewing the state’s findings and hadn’t decided whether to appeal the penalty. The company said it has taken steps to prevent similar issues.
“It’s important that we are a responsible and engaged member of the communities in which we operate,” Intel said in a written statement. “We take these matters seriously.”
