SALEM — The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is hosting a virtual public comment hearing on Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. The event provides Pacific Power customers an opportunity to speak directly to the commissioners about the utility’s proposed increase to electricity rates.
Pacific Power is asking for an increase in its general rates of approximately $84.4 million or 6.8 percent. This would impact customer rates differently depending on usage and customer type — residential, business, or industrial customers. For a residential customer using an average of 900 kWh per month, the increase would be $13.01 or 14.16 percent for single family residential customers; and, $6.97 or 11.0 percent in a multi-family home using an average of 600 kWh a month.
PacifiCorp identifies several factors driving the proposed rate increase, including its plan to close coal plants and transition to more renewable sources of energy and, in particular, the TB Flats Wind Project. PacifiCorp also points to increased costs associated with its vegetation management programs and expansion of its wildfire mitigation programs. Additionally, PacifiCorp cites inflation and changes to its capital structures as drivers of the increase.
PacifiCorp’s general rate change request is undergoing a nearly year-long review and will be fully investigated on behalf of electricity customers by the PUC, the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, and others. This public comment hearing is part of that investigation, which will conclude in December when the Commissioners rule on the request. New rates, if approved, are expected to go into effect January 1, 2023.
Ways to Comment
Pacific Power customers and other interested persons may participate in the public comment hearing to provide verbal comments to the Commissioners and the Administrative Law Judge presiding over this rate case.
Spanish translation services are available for community convenience at no cost. For those individuals needing translation services, log into the Zoom platform and select English or Spanish on the bottom of the page. Translation services are not available for the meeting phone-in option.
When: Tuesday from 6–7 p.m. To participate using the Zoom platform, view the top of the agenda for Zoom log-in details. To participate by phone, view the call-in details on the agenda. Comments may be submitted through June 22, in the following ways:
- By email to licComments@puc.oregon.gov">PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov
- By calling 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted, Spanish translation services available)
- By mail to Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – UE 399, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR 97308-1088
Stay Informed
To stay informed throughout this rate case process, individuals may request to be added to the distribution list to receive publicly available documents. Submit requests by email to ings@puc.oregon.gov">puc.hearings@puc.oregon.gov or by calling 503-378-6678. Please specify docket UE 399 in the request.
The PUC’s mission is to ensure that customers of Oregon’s investor-owned utilities have access to safe, reliable, and high quality utility services at just and reasonable rates.
