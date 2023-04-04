An Amazon data center can be seen behind a myriad of power lines outside of Boardman, OR on Tues., July 12, 2022. When Amazon and its data centers arrived in Boardman, it brought big economic upside to the rural community, but not without a cost.

An effort to compel Oregon data centers to meet the state’s climate goals died in a legislative committee Monday, a victory for big tech companies and for small-town officials who felt House Bill 2816 could undermine one of their fastest-growing industries.

“This bill is dead,” said co-sponsor Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, who pulled the bill from the House Committee on Climate, Energy and Environment Monday. “There had been sufficient confusion planted in the community about what it might do.”

