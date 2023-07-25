Thornburgh Resort

This file map shows the approximate location of the proposed Thornburgh Resort.

 Bulletin file

State regulators have rejected creating new groundwater rights for a destination resort under construction in Deschutes County.

The proposed Thornburgh resort is seeking wells for a development west of Redmond, in an area where declining groundwater levels have raised ecological concerns.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.