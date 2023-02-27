Intel Is planning thousands of job cuts in face of PC slump

Oregon lawmakers are working on legislation to attract more tech companies, like Intel, the state's largest private employer.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Oregon awards hundreds of millions of dollars in property tax breaks every year, incentives that go overwhelmingly to large tech companies and produce uneven results for the state.

Tax incentives for manufacturers provide a boost to Oregon’s economy, according to an analysis commissioned last year by the state’s economic development agency. But tax breaks for data centers are money losers, the report found, giving away more than they bring in from personal income taxes.

