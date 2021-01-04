Oregon lawmakers last month extended the eviction moratorium until June 30 for tenants who qualify based on financial hardship and file a declaration with their landlord.
Tenants will still owe rent, but eviction and credit history protections apply until the end of the moratorium period.
To qualify, a tenant must give the landlord a signed declaration of financial hardship. The declaration form is available in English and Spanish on the website oregonlawhelp.org.
To make the program possible, the Oregon Legislature allocated $200 million in rental assistance to support tenants and landlords, which includes $150 million for the Landlord Compensation Fund. Landlords can access funds through Oregon Housing and Community Services.
Local community action agencies, such as NeighborImpact (neighborimpact.com) in Crook, Jefferson, and Deschutes counties, can also offer rental assistance to tenants.
No-cause evictions are prohibited until July 21, 2021.
Landlords can qualify for the compensation fund if their tenants occurred financial hardship between March 16, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Qualifying events include loss of household income, loss of work wages, increased medical expenses, increased caregiving responsibilities, and increased caregiving costs.
