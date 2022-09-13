Rental increases

A house for rent in North Portland in July.

 Elliot Njus/Oregonian

Officials said Tuesday that Oregon landlords can raise rents by as much as 14.6% next year under a statewide rent control policy.

That’s a nearly 5 percentage point jump from 9.9% this year. The allowable increase is pegged to inflation and calculated annually by the Office of Economic Analysis using the the Consumer Price Index, which tracks the changes in the costs of hundreds of household items like food and medicine, as well as gas, homes and cars.

