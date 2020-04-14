The Oregon Liquor Control Commission said state-controlled liquor stores sold close to $66 million in distilled spirits in March, a 20% increase compared to the previous year and a new record for the month. Of course, that comes with a major shift in consumption patterns as sales at bars and restaurants dropped by 53%, from $13.7 million in March 2019 to $6.4 million last month.
The increase in purchases at liquor stores more than doubled the volume lost at bars and restaurants.
“These numbers may be alarming to those concerned about alcohol dependency, but it reflects the shift in consumption, not an increase in consumption,” Steve Marks, OLCC executive director, said in a news release.
March still didn’t compare with the holiday season. The OLCC’s single month sales record for liquor was $75.85 million in December 2019.
The OLCC said it shipped 367,563 cases of distilled spirits in March 2020 compared to 278,407 in March 2019, a 32% increase. It had two record days, shipping 26,685 cases on March 19, a record volume and a 117% increase over the same day in 2019. The second biggest shipping day in agency history was March 18, when the agency shipped 22,547 cases.
The agency says shipments have now dipped below normal levels — perhaps a hangover from consumers stocking up in mid-March.
The agency has issued more than $500,000 in refunds to 94 bars and restaurants for returned liquor. The value of store inventory — unsold product — at liquor stores increased from $67.5 million to $78.6 million.
