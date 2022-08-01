Oregon jobless

Oregon had more than 106,000 vacant jobs last spring but counted just 78,000 unemployed workers.

Oregon had more than 106,000 vacant jobs last spring but counted just 78,000 unemployed workers.

It’s the third consecutive quarter that there were more job openings than job seekers, and the gap is widening. That suggests the hiring squeeze that has plagued Oregon employers for well over a year isn’t easing up.

This is part of Oregon Insight, The Oregonian's weekly look at the numbers behind the state's economy.

