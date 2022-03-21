Even as Oregon’s unemployment rate plunged last year, the state still had about 100,000 job openings at any given time. Oregon found itself in the unusual position of having more open jobs than unemployed people.
Employers scrambled all last year to fill open jobs, from restaurant servers to auto mechanics. The average private-sector wage soared by 7.9%, as businesses ponied up to attract workers.
Openings were concentrated among low-wage and entry-level jobs, according to economist Jessica Nelson, who wrote a new analysis of hiring patterns for the Oregon Employment Department.
“The job vacancies are more concentrated among low-wage and entry-level jobs than all jobs across the economy, because there’s more turnover in large entry-level occupations,” Nelson wrote. “A retail establishment will have a vacancy for a retail salesperson more frequently than for a store manager, or for a pharmacist, for example.”
Oregon’s average private-sector job paid about $31 an hour last year, but the average among vacant jobs was a much lower $19.69.
The Oregon jobs with the highest number of vacancies last year were in the service and health care sectors — retail salespeople, personal care aids, truck drivers, cooks, nursing assistants and nurses topped the list. Truck drivers and housekeepers were also especially hard to find.
Oregon doesn’t collect wage data for individual occupations, but it does have that information for occupation categories. Of the six categories with the most vacancies, all paid less than $19 an hour.
And while wages are up sharply, especially in some low-paying jobs, Nelson said rising prices have begun to overtake workers’ play gains. Annual inflation was 7.9% nationally in January, the same rate as Oregon’s aggregate pay increase.
“Inflation has accelerated to the point that wage gains aren’t keeping up,” Nelson said. “Although we’re seeing higher wages offered for many positions, real (inflation-adjusted) wages on average have fallen in recent months because inflation is running at a 40-year high.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.