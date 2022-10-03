TTS Charging

According to DEQ, TTS Charging falsely claimed more than 16,000 in credits in June. “They hadn’t dispensed any electricity, they hadn’t even set up the charging stations,” said Harry Esteve, a spokesperson for the agency.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency's clean fuels program.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold over $2 million in fraudulent credits, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

