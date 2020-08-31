Many parts of Oregon’s economy are continuing as before, with factories and construction sites humming and office workers soldiering on — albeit from attics, basements or cramped apartments.
Traffic volumes — down more than 40% in March and April — have settled out at about 90% of where they were a year ago. Drive around Portland on any given weekday this summer and you might not notice you’re in a pandemic.
If you’re commuting in the morning, though, you’d certainly notice as you’re breezing into downtown Portland from Beaverton, or heading in from Gresham along Interstate 84. And the absence of traffic jams isn’t good news.
It’s an indication of how much things remain unsettled, and how far Oregon has yet to go in its recovery. Hotels, restaurants and neighborhood shops are all struggling mightily. Air travel remains rare. Offices remain largely vacant, contributing to the mounting crisis downtown.
Which is all to say that, while many parts of Oregon’s economy have recovered — or at least reached a sustainable level of “new normal” — other segments remain seriously depleted, and are unlikely to recover until the pandemic is fully in hand.
Highway volumes don’t tell the full story of transportation, of course. Public transit continues to suffer. TriMet says July ridership was down nearly 60% from a year earlier.
Some people still need to ride, though. So TriMet planned to increase service on 20 of its popular bus lines beginning Monday.
At that point TriMet says service will be 90% of where it was before the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.