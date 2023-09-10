Hop acreage across Oregon decreased 11% this year from 2022, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.

For decades, the Pacific Northwest cemented its reputation as a powerhouse for commercial hop production. According to the Oregon Hops Commission , the region’s ample rainfall, productive soil and moderate climate yield the high quality hops that are essential for countless breweries across the region. With more than 7,000 acres dedicated to growing the small, pinecone-shaped flower, Oregon is the third largest producer of hops in the country, only behind Idaho and Washington.

