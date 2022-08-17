Lithography tools

Lithography tools, like this machine, project ultraviolet light onto photosensitive material on silicon wafers to create a microscopic pattern. Advanced tools cost well over $100 million apiece.

 123rf.com

Oregon’s chips task force says the state is courting an advanced lithography research center, drawing on the $280 billion CHIPS Act legislation President Joe Biden signed last week.

The state’s chip industry task force, a powerhouse assemblage of political and business leaders, said in a report issued Wednesday it hopes Intel would anchor the research project and help attract billions of dollars in additional private and public investment.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 503-294-7699,

mrogoway@oregonian.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.