Amazon data center (copy)

An aerial view of an Amazon data center near Boardman.

 Dave Killen/oregonlive.com

Oregon’s ethics board overruled its staff Friday and dismissed a complaint against the former director of the Port of Morrow regarding his role in awarding tax breaks to an Amazon data center in 2018.

The port’s longtime director, Gary Neal, is one of four officials in Morrow County who purchased a local company called Windwave Communications for $2.6 million in 2018.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Mike Rogoway at mrogoway@oregonian.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.