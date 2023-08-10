Mother and son looking out of window

Oregon’s new paid leave program will benefit families who need to care for a loved one or who welcome a new child, included a foster child, into their home.

Oregon employment officials are preparing for a monumental undertaking: the launch of the state’s new paid leave program for workers affected by a life-changing event.

The program, Paid Leave Oregon, covers family leave, medical leave and safe leave for Oregonians with jobs. Starting Monday, Oregon workers can apply for benefits through the state’s new paid leave program. The first day workers can take paid leave through the program is Sept. 3.

