The measure phased out short-term rentals in residentially-zoned areas of unincorporated Lincoln County. It also lowered occupancy limits and required regular septic inspections and improvements. The measure did not apply to vacation rentals inside cities, most of which have their own limits and regulations.

A ruling Aug. 8 by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport.

On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate challenges to a separate county vacation rental ordinance and its moratorium on issuing new licenses.

