Oregon’s business taxes, long among the nation’s lowest, have risen considerably over the past few years and now place the state near the middle of the pack, according to a prominent annual survey.
The Tax Foundation is a think tank that ranks state tax policies each year. The organization advocates for lower taxes and publishes its ranking as part of its campaign to push for more business-friendly tax policies, so it operates with a clear agenda.
Because it applies a consistent methodology across states, though, and because the Tax Foundation has published its results for many years, its ranking is a widely watched barometer of how states measure up against one another.
Oregon ranks No. 24 in the Tax Foundation’s most recent tally, down two places from last year’s survey. Among neighboring states, that puts Oregon roughly on par with Washington (No. 28), well ahead of California (No. 48), and behind Idaho (No. 15).
As recently as 2019 Oregon ranked eighth. The state’s favorable ranking reflected the absence of a sales tax, a rare thing in the United States and a major boon to businesses.
So what’s changed?
Oregon’s ranking fell in large part because of the state’s new corporate activity tax, which the Legislature approved in 2019 to fund education and early childhood programs. It generates more than $1 billion a year by taxing companies’ gross revenues. Employers are also paying more for Oregon’s new paid family and medical leave program.
The Tax Foundation notes a succession of new taxes in the Portland area, the state’s population and commerce center. Those pay for homeless services, clean energy programs and other government functions. And the organization says tax cuts in other states reduced Oregon’s relative placing.
Curiously, the Tax Foundation docks Oregon for reforms to its unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation reduced the state’s ranking in that category in 2021 and 2022 and now ranks Oregon No. 36.
Oregon businesses, though, roundly hailed the reforms, passed by lawmakers last year with resounding bipartisan support. The state estimates they will save businesses $2.4 billion over 10 years.
The Tax Foundation didn’t respond to questions last year or this year about its methodology, but the unemployment taxes don’t appear to be among the leading factors in Oregon’s falling ranking.
Oregon is beginning the process of taking a broad look at its tax climate. Tax breaks created for factories in the 1980s now go overwhelmingly to wealthy tech companies for data centers and warehouses. In their upcoming session next winter, lawmakers plan to consider reforms that could reduce the scope of those incentives.
Additionally, state leaders plan to examine the competitiveness of its tax incentives and business climate in hopes of luring chipmakers to build billions of dollars in new factories in Oregon. Some legislators and gubernatorial candidates want to take the opportunity for a broader assessment of the state’s business climate.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.