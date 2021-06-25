Oregon Business & Industry, the state’s leading business lobbying organization, named a new CEO on Friday, hiring University of Oregon executive Angela Wilhelms.
Currently secretary to the university’s board of trustees, Wilhelms previously served as a chief of staff to a state representative and press secretary to former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River.
Oregon Business & Industry’s current chief, Sandra McDonough, retires in October. Wilhelms starts her new job Sept. 1.
“I have always had a passion for civic engagement in the state and a passion for supporting those folks who are out there every day creating jobs,” Wilhelms said. “That is fundamental to everything that factors into our quality of life in Oregon.”
The organization formed in 2017 by the merger of two rival groups — the Oregon Business Association and the Associated Oregon Industries.
When she starts at OBI in September, Wilhelms said her top priorities at Oregon Business & Industry will be helping lead the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession, assisting businesses with regulatory challenges and workforce needs, and implementing new technologies to aid their organizations.
OBI faces a constant tension between business interests in Oregon’s industrial and rural communities and the progressive leanings of the state’s largest employers in the Portland area.
Under McDonough, OBI sought to moderate tax increases, environmental standards and COVID-19 business restrictions pushed by legislative Democrats, civic leaders in the Portland area and by Gov. Kate Brown. But OBI also demonstrated an openness to some progressive priorities.
Notably, McDonough cut a deal with Democratic lawmakers in 2019 over their plan for raising corporate taxes to generate $1 billion annually for Oregon schools and education. In exchange for deductions that enabled manufacturers to offset some of the new taxes, OBI agreed to remain neutral on the proposal.
Splinter business groups sought to repeal the tax through an initiative after lawmakers approved it, but without OBI’s support the repeal effort collapsed.
“Everyone’s going to have a different take on various policy proposals,” Wilhelms said Friday. She said her job is to listen to OBI’s constituencies and work to ensure the organization advances goals that all its members share.
“While we may have differences on certain specific issues,” Wilhelms said, “we are all united and have a common vision for that robust and thriving economy.”
