Dark Horse Comics, one of the nation's largest comic book companies, has found a new home.
The Milwaukie-based indie comic publisher announced Tuesday, Dec. 21, it had agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, a Swedish video game giant.
Once the third largest comic book publisher in the country (behind Marvel and DC Comics), Dark Horse made a name for itself with series such as "Hellboy," "The Umbrella Academy," "The Mask, "Sin City" and others, which spawned numerous films and television shows. The publisher also operates the nation's third-largest comic book retailer, Things From Another World, with locations in Milwaukie, Beaverton, Portland and Los Angeles.
"I can't express the excitement I feel as Dark Horse moves into this new chapter in our history," Dark Horse founder Mike Richardson said in a statement. "The synergies that exist with the Embracer network of companies promises exciting new opportunities not only for Dark Horse, but also for the creators and companies we work with. I've had a number of compelling conversations with Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors and I'm very impressed with him and what he and his team have built. I have to say, the future for our company has never looked brighter."
Richardson founded the company in Bend in 1986, before moving it to Milwaukie. He is expected to remain with the company after the sale concludes.
Embracer owns a conglomerate of board game and video game companies around the world, with more than 9,000 employees.
In its announcement Embracer said Dark Horse's stable of properties are rife for more adaptations to film, television and video games.
"Dark Horse's growing library includes over 300 compelling intellectual properties. With a structure and proven ability to produce IP, partner with top creative talent, and create brands and global hits, Dark Horse is in a strong position in a market where entertainment content is in high demand," Embracer said in a statement.
Dark Horse has more than 180 employees across its Milwaukie offices, its retail stores and L.A.-based Dark Horse Entertainment, which oversees the company's film and television adaptations.
Financial terms of the deal haven't been disclosed, but the sale is expected to close next year.
