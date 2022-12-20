Electric vehicles

A man plugs his electric car up to an EVgo charging station. Oregon regulators adopted a rule that requires car manufacturers to sell 100 percent of zero-emission vehicles — electric cars, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles — by 2035, essentially banning the sales of new gas vehicles in the state by that date.

 Julian Leshay/for NJ Advance Media

Gas-powered cars, light-duty trucks and SUVs are on their way out in Oregon.

Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that bans the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035.

 Gosia Wozniacka

